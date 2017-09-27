Angels for Animals seek world record status - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Angels for Animals seek world record status

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Jason Cooke and Diane Less perch atop what they hope will be named the world's highest cat scratching tree
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Local animal lovers are waiting to hear if the Valley will claim the record for the world's tallest cat scratching tree.

Animal activist Jason Cooke says he and Angels for Animals founder Diane Less have submitted the nearly twenty-foot high tree at Angel's Canfield location for consideration by the Guinness World Records organization.

As of now, www.guinnessworldrecords.com says the tallest cat scratching tree measures 16 feet 10 inches tall. It was built by Joseph and Shelley DelRocco in West Linn, Oregon.

The indoor scratching tree on West South Range Road measures 19 feet 5.5 inches tall, according to Cooke.

Submitting the Angels for Animals tree was inspired in part by an effort planned for this weekend at Youngstown State University where participants will try to break the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a Penguin.

RELATED COVERAGE: Youngstown State will attempt to break world record in October

Cooke says he submitted the application with Guinness online, instead of asking for a judge to come to Canfield and inspect the cat scratching tree in person, which Cooke says would have cost thousands of dollars.

According to the Guinness World Records website, a Records Management team assess the evidence. If the attempt is verified as successful, Angels for Animals will be eligible for one complimentary Official Guinness World Records Record-Holder Certificate to confirming the record status.

Cooke says he expects the verification process to take about 12 weeks.

More important than the record, says Cooke, is recognition of Angels for Animals and all the good things they have done and continue to do for animals in the Valley.

Angels for Animals is ironically located on the site of a former slaughterhouse.

