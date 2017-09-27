One More Steamy Day Before Autumn Air Takes Over

Today will be another toasty day with temperatures rising to the mid 80s. Sunshine is plentiful with more clouds mixing in through the afternoon. A shower or two can't be ruled out this afternoon but the better chance for some much needed rain comes Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall behind a cold front tonight and the next few days will feature highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The cool down with more seasonable air will be short-lived as milder air quickly returns early next week with a stretch of 70s expected!