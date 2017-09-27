Youngstown woman reports robbery at North Side ATM - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown woman reports robbery at North Side ATM

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was robbed right after withdrawing $600 from an ATM on Belmont Avenue.

The 58-year-old Ohio Avenue woman told officers that she got the money from the drive-thru ATM at Belmont Avenue and Wirt Street at around 9 am Tuesday.

After crossing the street, the woman said she was confronted by two men. One of them was holding a handgun.

She said they took the cash from her handbag and then ran away.

