Youngstown woman reports robbery at North Side ATM

Local animal lovers are waiting to hear if the Valley will claim the record for the world's tallest cat scratching tree.More >>
Local animal lovers are waiting to hear if the Valley will claim the record for the world's tallest cat scratching tree.More >>
Officials from Mill Creek MetroParks are recommending that people avoid using Lake Newport for recreational activities.More >>
Officials from Mill Creek MetroParks are recommending that people avoid using Lake Newport for recreational activities.More >>
Two colleges have applied to handle testing for Ohio's nascent medical marijuana program.More >>
Two colleges have applied to handle testing for Ohio's nascent medical marijuana program.More >>
Employers from 78 local, regional and national companies will attend Youngstown State University's Fall 2017 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.More >>
Employers from 78 local, regional and national companies will attend Youngstown State University's Fall 2017 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges, claiming their free speech rights were violated.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges, claiming their free speech rights were violated.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.More >>
Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.More >>
Authorities say they'll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.More >>
Authorities say they'll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.More >>
Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>