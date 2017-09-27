Convicted Greenville sex offender arrested - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Convicted Greenville sex offender arrested

Bradley Moats Bradley Moats
MERCER, Pa. -

State Police have arrested a Greenville man for failing to obey a court order that he register as a sex offender.

Police tell 21 News that 19-year-old Bradley Moats was arrested earlier this month on an unrelated charge when they discovered he had been convicted of statutory sexual assault and interfering with the custody of a minor.

Moats had already been in jail for 275 days, so was paroled.

However, part of his sentence was to register as a sex offender under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law and authorities say he failed to do so.

