Chief resigns after labeling Steelers' Tomlin with slur - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Chief resigns after labeling Steelers' Tomlin with slur

Posted: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur. Smith says he was upset that Tomlin had instructed his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors says on its website Tuesday that Smith "is no longer the volunteer fire chief."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2hujHlO ) Smith resigned. He tells the newspaper he's "not the racist the media portrays me as."

He adds he "posted in anger."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Agents confiscated suspected Fentanyl

    Lisbon raid finds drugs stashed in Narcan pouch

    Lisbon raid finds drugs stashed in Narcan pouch

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-09-27 15:13:02 GMT

    A bag usually meant to carry a life-saving overdose reversal drug was instead found to contain drugs and cash when undercover agents conducted a raid in Lisbon. 

    More >>

    A bag usually meant to carry a life-saving overdose reversal drug was instead found to contain drugs and cash when undercover agents conducted a raid in Lisbon. 

    More >>

  • Convicted Greenville sex offender arrested

    Convicted Greenville sex offender arrested

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:02:42 GMT
    Bradley MoatsBradley Moats

    State Police have arrested a Greenville man for failing to obey a court order that he register as a sex offender.

    More >>

    State Police have arrested a Greenville man for failing to obey a court order that he register as a sex offender.

    More >>

  • Angels for Animals seek world record status

    Angels for Animals seek world record status

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-09-27 14:02:23 GMT
    Jason Cooke and Diane Less perch atop what they hope will be named the world's highest cat scratching treeJason Cooke and Diane Less perch atop what they hope will be named the world's highest cat scratching tree

    Local animal lovers are waiting to hear if the Valley will claim the record for the world's tallest cat scratching tree.

    More >>

    Local animal lovers are waiting to hear if the Valley will claim the record for the world's tallest cat scratching tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms