McCutchen's 1st grand slam powers Pirates over Orioles 10-1

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

McCutchen had 5,016 major-league at-bats coming into the game and 201 home runs, but had yet to hit a grand slam until he sent a pitch from Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman into the center field seats in the second inning.

He has referenced hitting a grand slam as one of his "bucket list" items that he had not yet checked off in his career, and he raised a fist in triumph as he rounded the bases. McCutchen was brought back to the field for a curtain call by the cheers of the PNC Park faithful.

