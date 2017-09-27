H.S. volley, soccer and tennis scores | 9/26/17

High school volleyball, soccer and tennis scores from Tuesday, September 27, 2017.More >>
Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week.
Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief is apologizing after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin for instructing his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the...
Brian Dozier's three-run homer in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of a playoff berth as the Twins rallied for an 8-6 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night.
Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.
In one of the biggest crackdowns on the corrupting role of money in college basketball, 10 men - including a top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches - were charged Tuesday with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, financial advisers, even tailors.
Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque says it is "an embarrassment" that the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are willing to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.
