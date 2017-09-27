H.S. volley, soccer and tennis scores | 9/26/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volley, soccer and tennis scores | 9/26/17

Volleyball

Howland 3 Girard 1

Crestview 3 South Range 0

Warren Harding 1 Poland 3

Newton Falls 3 Mineral Ridge 0

Fitch 3 Lakeside 1

Hubbard 3 Boardman 0

Southern Local 3 United 2

Boys' Soccer

Poland 2 Lakeside 0

Fitch 6 Warren Harding 3

Girls' Tennis

Poland 4 Fitch 1

Ursuline 3 Boardman 2

