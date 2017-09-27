Lisbon raid finds drugs stashed in Narcan pouch

A bag usually meant to carry a life-saving overdose reversal drug was instead found to contain drugs and cash when undercover agents conducted a raid in Lisbon.

Responding to complaints about possible drug trafficking, members of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force and Lisbon Police officers searched an apartment at 140 Moore Street on Monday.

Agents say the search turned up more than 8 grams of crack cocaine, over 35 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than $900 cash, as well as digital scales.

Authorities say some of the drugs and cash were being stashed in a green, zippered pouch labeled “Project Dawn”.

The pouches are normally used to hold kits containing Narcan, the drug used to counteract the sometimes deadly effects of an opiate overdose.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Agents arrested Terrance Sykes of Franklin, Virginia, charging him with drug possession.

More charges could follow according to the task force.