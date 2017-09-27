Warren teen accused of having sex with animals

Police are investigating a report that a Warren teen has violated the city's law which prohibits people from having sex with animals.

According to a police report, a 17-year-old who lives on Homewood Ave. SE was arrested Tuesday.

The teen is charged with animal cruelty and violating Warren's bestiality ordinance.

The report says the arrest is in response to a Children Services investigation but does not list the type or number of animals involved.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, according to the report.

Warren enacted its law against bestiality last year, making it the first city in Ohio to do so.

Anyone convicted of the offense could face jail time, psychological counseling and would be prohibited from owning animals.

City leaders proposed the law after a Warren man was accused of performing sex acts on two dogs early last year.

In January, a Warren woman was cited for violating the ordinance when police say they found a video of her performing a sex act on a dog.

In May, Amber Finney was convicted and sentenced to time already served in jail. She remains on probation for five years.