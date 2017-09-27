Warren teen accused of having sex with animals

A Boardman woman has pleaded guilty to duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.More >>
Police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was robbed right after withdrawing $600 from an ATM on Belmont Avenue.More >>
Trumbull County has set a record that no community wants to own. Health authorities say there have been 195 overdoses recorded in the county this month.More >>
Police are investigating a report that a Warren teen has violated the city's law which prohibits people from having sex with animals.More >>
A bag usually meant to carry a life-saving overdose reversal drug was instead found to contain drugs and cash when undercover agents conducted a raid in Lisbon.More >>
Need more room to type those deep thoughts? Twitter is testing a 280-character limit for tweets, doubling the current length restriction that's been in place since the company's founding 11 years ago.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
