Aerosmith's Steven Tyler returns to US for medical care

Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated island

Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blue

Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for Senate

An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van.

The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.

Will Trump allow release of secret JFK assassination papers?

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has closely followed his boss' playbook, encouraging mining and drilling on public lands and reducing the size of national monuments _ except in Montana.

US Interior chief wants smaller monuments, but not at home

When Hurricane Irma slammed into the Lower Florida Keys, it destroyed or severely damaged nearly all of the area's mobile homes where many of its service industry workers live.

The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator last year at Walt Disney World has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.

Family of boy killed by gator helps kids getting transplants

BOSTON (AP) - Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler says he has returned to the United States for medical care and the band is canceling the last four shows of its tour in South America.

Tyler said on social media Tuesday that he flew back to the U.S. on Monday night after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He says he is "not in a life threatening condition" but needs to deal with a medical issue "immediately" to maintain future scheduled performances.

The band has canceled two shows this month, in Curitiba, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile, and two shows next month, in Rosario, Argentina, and Monterrey, Mexico.

Tyler says he expects to make a full recovery.

Aerosmith, known for their hits "Walk This Way," ''Sweet Emotion" and "Dream On," formed in Boston in 1971.

