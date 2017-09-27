Boardman woman pleads guilty to duct taping child to a chair

A Boardman woman has pleaded guilty to duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.

Susan Malysa, 32, plead guilty to one count of felony child endangering Wednesday morning before Judge Scott Krichbaum.

Malysa was arrested on June 6 after her son was found duct-taped to a chair in the basement of her Boardman home. Malysa was with another child at the YMCA at the time.

Prosecutors agreed to drop two other counts of felony child endangering against Malysa.