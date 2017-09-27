Trump calls Facebook 'anti-Trump' after it aids Russia probe

Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
A Boardman woman has pleaded guilty to duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.More >>
Police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was robbed right after withdrawing $600 from an ATM on Belmont Avenue.More >>
Trumbull County has set a record that no community wants to own. Health authorities say there have been 195 overdoses recorded in the county this month.More >>
Police are investigating a report that a Warren teen has violated the city's law which prohibits people from having sex with animals.More >>
A bag usually meant to carry a life-saving overdose reversal drug was instead found to contain drugs and cash when undercover agents conducted a raid in Lisbon.More >>
Need more room to type those deep thoughts? Twitter is testing a 280-character limit for tweets, doubling the current length restriction that's been in place since the company's founding 11 years ago.More >>
