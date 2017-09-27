Trump calls Facebook 'anti-Trump' after it aids Russia probe

Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated island

Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blue

Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for Senate

An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van.

The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has closely followed his boss' playbook, encouraging mining and drilling on public lands and reducing the size of national monuments _ except in Montana.

US Interior chief wants smaller monuments, but not at home

When Hurricane Irma slammed into the Lower Florida Keys, it destroyed or severely damaged nearly all of the area's mobile homes where many of its service industry workers live.

The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator last year at Walt Disney World has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling Facebook "anti-Trump." His tweet Wednesday comes days after the social media company agreed to provide material to congressional investigators probing Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Trump tweeted: "Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @wapo were anti-Trump. Collusion?'

Trump's comments came days after Facebook said it will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators and make political advertising on its platform more transparent. Several committees are investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump also tweeted that "the people were Pro-Trump!" He adds: "Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring."

