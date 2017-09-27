Louisville schedules news conference in midst of scandal

Louisville has scheduled a news conference to address its involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving its men's basketball program.More >>
High school volleyball, soccer and tennis scores from Tuesday, September 27, 2017.More >>
Each week during the regular season, the 21 Sports team will select the one play that they feel was the best of the week.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.More >>
A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief is apologizing after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin for instructing his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the...More >>
Brian Dozier's three-run homer in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of a playoff berth as the Twins rallied for an 8-6 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night.More >>
