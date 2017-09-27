Kelly says she's not completely turning back on politics

Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated island

Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blue

Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for Senate

An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van.

The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has closely followed his boss' playbook, encouraging mining and drilling on public lands and reducing the size of national monuments _ except in Montana.

US Interior chief wants smaller monuments, but not at home

When Hurricane Irma slammed into the Lower Florida Keys, it destroyed or severely damaged nearly all of the area's mobile homes where many of its service industry workers live.

The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator last year at Walt Disney World has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.

NEW YORK (AP) - Megyn Kelly says she's not really done with politics after all.

The former Fox News host attracted attention on the debut of NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" this week by saying she's "kind of done with politics for now."

But she said Wednesday that doesn't mean her show won't cover politics. Instead, she wondered whether every show everywhere should be all about President Donald Trump.

With the president getting so much attention, she said she wanted to start a program that would be more broad and not mired in the negativity of dark, political arts.

Among her guests Wednesday were actors Jane Fonda, Robert Redford and Rumer Willis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.