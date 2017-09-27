St. Clair Township police investigating pharmacy robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pharmacy in St. Clair Township Wednesday morning.

St. Clair Township police tell 21 News the robbery happened at around 10;05 a.m. at the Buckeye Pharmacy in Calcutta Square.

A male suspect walked in to the pharmacy asking to have a prescription filled, then when asked for details about the prescription, pulled a handgun.

A second suspect walked into the store also carrying a gun.

The two men demanded all of the opiates in the store, telling the pharmacist to unlock the drug lockers.

The suspects went on to restrain the three female employees with zip ties, saying that no one should "be a hero," and they would make it home alive.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting St. Clair Township police.

Police said they have not determined how many drugs were taken.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to call 330-386-3585 ext. 125 and leave a message.