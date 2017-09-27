Sharpsville "Farm Day in Town" to teach students about healthy food choices

"Farm Day in Town" will take hundreds of first graders from Valley schools on an educational field trip starting next Monday through Friday in Sharpsville.

The goal of this event is to provide agricultural education to young children, who otherwise might not have the opportunity to learn where their food comes from, and to teach them about healthy food choices.

"Farm Day in Town" is a partnership with local area dairy and vegetable farmers, Penn State Cooperative Extension and PA Friends of Ag Foundation.

The event will take place at the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC).

The program consists of two “Stations” and several “Zones":

Pennsylvania Mobile Agricultural Science Lab – children will spend 30 minutes in the lab for a hands-on lesson chosen from the “walk through” agricultural education curriculum

Inside farm-fun activities:

Fresh Veggies Zone – children will learn about four particular vegetables from seed to mature vegetable to culminate in a taste test of freshly made vegetable soup made with those veggies

Grains Zone –Learning about several grains and sample fresh whole grain bread

Dairy Zone – Learning about dairy with the “shaking”/making of butter

Apple Zone - Learning about the variety of apples and taste fresh apple butter

Planting Zone – Kids will experience seed planting in the “Glove Garden” where they will “plant” seeds in a latex glove to take home and watch grow

Healthy Choices Activities – children will take part in a group game, learning to make healthy food choices

Kids will also be able to take pictures with “Myron," CFWMC's Hunger Awareness mascot, who will be dressed as a farmer for the event.

Myron will also be part of the healthy food choices activities.

The best times to visit the warehouse are Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and Monday through Thursday, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, according to a press release.

The CFWMC is the primary source of supplemental food assistance in Mercer County and serves more than 4,200 households.

