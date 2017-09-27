Relief From The Heat But We're Not Done With Warmth Yet

2017 has been a year of extremes across the region with 13 record high temperatures. This included Wednesday's high of 90 degrees.

An amazing 13 record highs in 2017, including today. Over the last 10 years: 48 record highs and 25 record lows. pic.twitter.com/w5Lbd0qnoL — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) September 27, 2017

A rare seasonable day is in the forecast for Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are expected to dive into the mid 40s Thursday night. Friday will bring increasing clouds, thanks to a potent upper-level weather disturbance. This feature will also provide the chance for some much-needed showers Friday afternoon and evening.

The forecast for the weekend includes increasing sunshine. Saturday will be cool but Sunday should be gorgeous. Next week is expected to be much warmer than average once again as a ridge of high pressure builds over the East.