2017: A Year of Extreme Heat For Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2017: A Year of Extreme Heat For Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Mid-winter and early Autumn have been the warmest periods (compared to average). 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms