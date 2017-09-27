Several taken to hospital after crash in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Several taken to hospital after crash in Mercer County

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
FREEDONIA, Pa. -

Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday evening after a crash in Mercer County.

Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the accident on 2nd Street in Freedonia. 

There is no word on their conditions. 

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available. 

