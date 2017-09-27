Pavlik: 10th anniversary of winning middleweight championship is Friday

The city of Youngstown is known for its rich boxing tradition. One of the all-time great fights celebrates its 10th anniversary on Friday.

That's the night, September 29, 2007, that Kelly Pavlik stunned the boxing world knocking out Jermain Taylor in the seventh round in Atlantic City, before thousands of fans from the Mahoning Valley.

But it wasn't easy.

You may recall Pavlik was on the verge of being knocked out in the second round by a flurry of punches by Taylor. "When I got knocked down, I could pick out an individual in the crowd," recalled Pavlik. "I understood what Steve (Smoger, the referee) was saying. I knew what was going on. My legs were gone and as that round went on, I knew it was going to be good."

And boy was it good.

From the time he stood back up after being knocked down (Pavlik admits he got up too early) and ended the round, the Valley native knew things were going to turn out alright.

"When I came out in the third round I knew I had the fight won," said the former champ. "I sucked everything out of Taylor. I think I zapped everything from him and knew the fight was going to be mine."

Pavlik wore Taylor down in the next several rounds before the breathtaking seventh round.

"He was fading because of everything I did in the previous rounds," Pavlik said, "I felt I was ahead on the scorecards, even with the knockdown in the second round, but I hit him with a hook and it hurt him bad," recalled Pavlik.

That hook was a defining moment. "It perfectly caught him and hit him on the chin and neck. He had whip-lash in his neck and that's when he sunk into the corner and he was not getting up," Pavlik said.

At that time, Smoger stepped in and stopped the bout and Pavlik was the new Middleweight Champion of the World.

Prior to the title fight, the two agreed to fight again in a non-title bout and again Pavlik beat Taylor in Las Vegas in early 2008.

"It's scary to think its 10 years, " Pavlik said. "If you were to say four or five years, it's a little more realistic, but to say it's been a decade, that's scary," he said.