Pavlik: 10th anniversary of winning middleweight championship is Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The city of Youngstown is known for its rich boxing tradition.  One of the all-time great fights celebrates its 10th anniversary on Friday. 

That's the night, September 29, 2007, that Kelly Pavlik stunned the boxing world knocking out Jermain Taylor in the seventh round in Atlantic City, before thousands of fans from the Mahoning Valley.

But it wasn't easy.  

You may recall Pavlik was on the verge of being knocked out in the second round by a flurry of punches by Taylor.  "When I got knocked down, I could pick out an individual in the crowd," recalled Pavlik.  "I understood what Steve (Smoger, the referee) was saying. I knew what was going on. My legs were gone and as that round went on, I knew it was going to be good."

And boy was it good.  

From the time he stood back up after being knocked down (Pavlik admits he got up too early) and ended the round, the Valley native knew things were going to turn out alright.  

"When I came out in the third round I knew I had the fight won," said the former champ. "I sucked everything out of Taylor. I think I zapped everything from him and knew the fight was going to be mine."

Pavlik wore Taylor down in the next several rounds before the breathtaking seventh round. 

"He was fading because of everything I did in the previous rounds," Pavlik said, "I felt I was ahead on the scorecards, even with the knockdown in the second round, but I hit him with a hook and it hurt him bad," recalled Pavlik.

That hook was a defining moment. "It perfectly caught him and hit him on the chin and neck. He had whip-lash in his neck and that's when he sunk into the corner and he was not getting up," Pavlik said. 

At that time, Smoger stepped in and stopped the bout and Pavlik was the new Middleweight Champion of the World.

Prior to the title fight, the two agreed to fight again in a non-title bout and again Pavlik beat Taylor in Las Vegas in early 2008.

"It's scary to think its 10 years, " Pavlik said. "If you were to say four or five years, it's a little more realistic, but to say it's been a decade, that's scary," he said.

NEWS AND NOTES FROM DANA BALASH ON THE PAVLIK - TAYLOR 2007 TITLE FIGHT

PRO YOUNGSTOWN CROWD - The fight was at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.  I  remember the weigh-in the day before the fight.   Thousands of Valley residents crowded into a very quaint room to witness it. Pavlik was all business-like and Taylor was affected by the Pro-Pavlik crowd and I believe that affected him the night of the fight.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT -  I was in contact with our station during the fight.  When Pavlik went down in the second round, I said, "Pavlik is down, he may not survive the round. This fight could be over."  

HAPPY HOMECOMING - Pavlik was an instant hero after beating Taylor. He was mobbed by fans upon returning to his Southside home and received a police escort from the state line to his home.  

HOUR LONG SPECIAL - Three days after winning the title, Pavlik, trainer Jack Loew, former Vindicator sports writer Joe Scalzo (who covered Pavlik) and myself were part of a one-hour special from our downtown studios. Fans had a chance to call in and congratulate Pavlik and his team and it could've easily gone several hours.  The first phone call to congratulate the new champion, Congressman Tim Ryan.

