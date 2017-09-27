UAW locals 1112 and 1714 to merge in next 120 days

UAW local 1112 will be steering all workers forward as the unions merge within 120 days.



President Glenn Johnson explained membership has declined from 15,000 to 3,000 workers over the decades.

The GM Lordstown plant is the only one of its size with two unions representing workers, which means more costs and time for GM.

"We needed to put ourselves in a better competitive position. Those things came to the forefront and the leadership was proactive, saying if this is going to keep our members working here in the valley, it's the right thing to do," said Glenn Johnson, President of UAW 1112. "The constitution is standard across the country, and the bylaws for both locals 1112 and 1714 are similar. Workers should not notice major changes. Their concerns will be addressed as they are now."



In the back of the local 1714 union hall there is a playground, ball field and picnic tables.

"This merger is heartburn for the membership because there is 47 years of rich tradition and history of being our own local. There are about one thousand proud workers at the stamping or body plant," said Robert Morales, President of UAW 1714.

Morales and leadership will keep their elected positions until May 18, 2018, when elections are held for union officials.

"It was also difficult knowing we were ending our positions we were elected to hold, by union members, however, it was much more important to cut costs and make the Lordstown plant more competitive with other plants around the country. It was absolutely necessary to do this," said Morales. "We want to continue to do everything we can to be in Lordstown and to continue to build cars in Lordstown. The leadership personally didn't get anything out of this combination. Our thought process was simply trying to secure future product for our membership, our families and our communities. Making tough decisions is hard, but that's what leaders do."



"Once there is a merger, they will become part of the UAW 1112 family and we take that very seriously. When we go to bargain, we will bargain for the entire complex and make sure everybody's interests are taken care of. We are working on increasing quality standards for the award winning Cruze," said Johnson. "Our three-year contract expires September 19, 2019. This is the right thing to do to put us in the best position to make sure people who work here in Lordstown continue to work in Lordstown, don't have to move their families around the country, and hopefully some day have the opportunity to retire from here."



