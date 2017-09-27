UAW locals 1112 and 1714 to merge in next 120 days

A hearing in a lawsuit that a football player convicted of rape as a teen filed against his Ohio college over not allowing him to play has been postponed. Ma'lik Richmond, of Steubenville, filed the lawsuit Sept. 13 after Youngstown State University allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn't play this season. A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play until a Sept. 28 hearing on whether to make the order perman...More >>
A hearing in a lawsuit that a football player convicted of rape as a teen filed against his Ohio college over not allowing him to play has been postponed. Ma'lik Richmond, of Steubenville, filed the lawsuit Sept. 13 after Youngstown State University allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn't play this season. A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play until a Sept. 28 hearing on whether to make the order perman...More >>
UAW local 1112 will be steering all workers forward as the unions merge within 120 days. President Glenn Johnson explains membership has declined from 15,000 to 3,000 workers, over the decades.The GM Lordstown plant is the only one of it's size with two unions representing workers, which means more costs and and time for GM. President of UAW 1112 Glenn Johnson said, "We needed to put ourselves in a better competitive position.More >>
UAW local 1112 will be steering all workers forward as the unions merge within 120 days. President Glenn Johnson explains membership has declined from 15,000 to 3,000 workers, over the decades.The GM Lordstown plant is the only one of it's size with two unions representing workers, which means more costs and and time for GM. President of UAW 1112 Glenn Johnson said, "We needed to put ourselves in a better competitive position.More >>
The Mahoning Valley is being asked to help send aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, where thousands of people are in need of water, food and the basic necessities of life. And many are relatives and friends of people in the Youngstown area.More >>
The Mahoning Valley is being asked to help send aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, where thousands of people are in need of water, food and the basic necessities of life. And many are relatives and friends of people in the Youngstown area.More >>
Three pharmacy workers were tied-up and robbed, and it wasn't money that the thieves were looking for.More >>
Three pharmacy workers were tied-up and robbed, and it wasn't money that the thieves were looking for.More >>
The pharmacy will only sell 1 narcan kit, per person, per day because they don't want people stockpiling and self-treating overdoses at home.More >>
The pharmacy will only sell 1 narcan kit, per person, per day because they don't want people stockpiling and self-treating overdoses at home.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>