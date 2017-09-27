Warren Twp. police on lookout for man after car found on bank of river

Warren Township Police told 21 News they are searching for a suspect whose car may have been found on the bank of the Mahoning River Wednesday evening.

Police said they are searching for a middle-aged man who is bald, wearing sweatpants, no shirt, and no shoes.

Officials said the car was being taken out of the bank around 6 pm.

No one was inside of the vehicle when police arrived.

It's unknown what the suspect is wanted for.

Police said they brought canines out to search for the suspect, but they had no luck.

The suspect was last seen running towards the Leavittsburg area, according to police.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or sees anything suspicious is asked to call the Warren Township Police Department at 330-898-5588.