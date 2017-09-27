Warren Twp. police on lookout for man after car found on bank of river

The Mill Creek Golf Course Bunker Restoration Capital Improvement Project is set to begin this week on the South Course.More >>
Youngstown police said a man jumped out of his vehicle while on the freeway Wednesday.More >>
We don't often hear about the success stories of people who are currently in treatment for addiction but the CEO and President of Compass Family and Community Services says that they see hundreds of people a day.More >>
Warren Township police told 21 News they are searching for a suspect whose car may have been found on the bank of the Mahoning River Wednesday evening.More >>
A hearing in a lawsuit that a football player convicted of rape as a teen filed against his Ohio college over not allowing him to play has been postponed.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
