Valley Agency sees hundreds daily for addiction treatment

We don't often hear about the success stories of people who are currently in treatment for addiction but the CEO and President of Compass Family and Community Services says that they see hundreds of people a day.

Joe Caruso, the agency's CEO and President, joined 21 News for the "6:40 Special" on Facebook Wednesday evening.

He said that there is hope; treatment works and people recover, but because of the stigma people don't talk about it and some don't get help.

"They're working, they're taking care of their families, they're dealing with a chronic illness-- this illness doesn't go away. You just need to be able to manage that illness," said Caruso.

Caruso said that if you or someone you know needs help, call 211 in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties and the Coleman Access Center at (330) 392-1100 in Trumbull County.

You can view the entire conversation below.