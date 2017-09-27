Youngstown Police: Man jumps out of vehicle on freeway - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police: Man jumps out of vehicle on freeway

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police said a man jumped out of his vehicle while on the freeway Wednesday.

The man jumped out onto the Madison Avenue ramp, just before the Poland exit. 

Police said the man was not driving, but that he was actually being driven to the hospital by his father.

Police said the man suffers from mental issues.

After jumping out, he was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms