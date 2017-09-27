H.S. volleyball, soccer and tennis scores | 9/27/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball, soccer and tennis scores | 9/27/17

Volleyball 

Liberty 3 Py Valley 0 

Girls' Soccer 

Howland 0 Canfield 0 

Boardman 8 South Range 0 

Hubbard 0 Lakeview 3

Champion 6 Girard 0 

Edgewood 0 Niles 7 

Girls' Tennis 

Poland 5 Lakeside 0

