Girl's body recovered from lake, day after boating accident

CARBONDALE, Pa. (AP) - A coroner says the body of a high school senior has been recovered from a Pennsylvania lake, a day after a boating accident.

The Times-Tribune of Scranton said Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2xBZBdI ) that authorities identified the victim as 17-year-old Leah Loomis, a Lakeland High School student.

Authorities say the girl fell off the boat on Newton Lake near Carbondale on Tuesday afternoon.

There were reports the boat struck her, and it's being investigated by state police and the Fish and Boat Commission.

An autopsy is planned.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/

