Coal cars derail in Pittsburgh suburb, knocking down wires

A Nevada prison official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday in Las Vegas.More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
Two Warren City School District fifth graders were allegedly abused by a substitute teacher.More >>
The Mill Creek Golf Course Bunker Restoration Capital Improvement Project is set to begin this week on the South Course.More >>
A case involving a teenage girl being told to take her clothes off in front of a Niles man was dismissed.More >>
The man behind a fall ballot initiative in Ohio aimed at trimming the prices government pays for prescription drugs is challenging any pharmaceutical industry CEO to debate him on the measure.More >>
Emergency crews were responding to several coal cars that derailed in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport, which county emergency officials say also downed some live electrical wires.More >>
A coroner says the body of a high school senior has been recovered from a Pennsylvania lake, a day after a boating accident.More >>
A judge is telling a Pennsylvania woman convicted of animal cruelty she can't possess or be in control of any animals for the next 20 years.More >>
The men who lead the Interior and Energy departments under President Donald Trump are coming to Pennsylvania this week for a pair of unrelated events.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
