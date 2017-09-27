It's done: Wade makes it official, signs with Cleveland

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Dwyane Wade says he is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers and that LeBron James is a big reason why.

Wade made it official on Wednesday, saying he picked the Cavaliers for a one-year, $2.3 million deal. It was finalized shortly after Wade cleared waivers, a necessary step following his buyout agreement struck with the Chicago Bulls over the weekend.

Wade says Cleveland "believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader."

Wade and James spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat, winning two championships and making the Finals four times as a duo as devastating as any in league history.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.