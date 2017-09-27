Man behind Ohio ballot issue wants debate with drugmaker

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The man behind a fall ballot initiative in Ohio aimed at trimming the prices government pays for prescription drugs is challenging any pharmaceutical industry CEO to debate him on the measure.

Michael Weinstein is CEO of the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. He told reporters Wednesday he wants a match-up of "the principals" to address voters' questions about Issue 2, the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

The measure would keep state entities from paying more for drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pays.

Weinstein accused opponents of misleading voters by downplaying connections to the pharmaceutical industry and failing to transparently report their sources of income.

An opposition campaign spokesman said campaign debates are already airing statewide. He said they've made public that drugmakers are their primary funders.

