Alleged teenage victim misses hearing, case dismissed in Niles

A case involving a teenage girl being told to take her clothes off in front of a Niles man is dismissed.

Court officials said the victim in the case did not show up to the preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning.

Niles police originally charged 69-year-old Nicholas Picciano soliciting sex from a 16-year-old girl.

Police filed a felony count of importuning against Picciano of North Pleasant Avenue following allegations that he told the sixteen-year-old to take her clothes off and go into his bedroom.

According to a report, the girl then ran to an aunt's home.