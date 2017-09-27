Alleged teenage victim misses hearing, case dismissed in Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Alleged teenage victim misses hearing, case dismissed in Niles

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

A case involving a teenage girl being told to take her clothes off in front of a Niles man is dismissed.

Court officials said the victim in the case did not show up to the preliminary hearing on Wednesday morning. 

Niles police originally charged 69-year-old Nicholas Picciano soliciting sex from a 16-year-old girl. 

Police filed a felony count of importuning against Picciano of North Pleasant Avenue following allegations that he told the sixteen-year-old to take her clothes off and go into his bedroom.

According to a report, the girl then ran to an aunt's home.

