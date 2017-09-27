Police drag woman off Southwest Airlines flight

Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Incumbent Sen. Luther Strange wished jurist Roy Moore well after losing the Alabama Republican primary for SenateMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between red and blueMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
President Donald Trump now focusing closely on Puerto Rico, says much aid is on the way and he'll soon be heading to the hurricane-devastated islandMore >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
A Nevada prison official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday in Las Vegas.More >>
A Nevada prison official says a plan is in place for O.J. Simpson to be released on parole as early as Monday in Las Vegas.More >>
Two Warren City School District fifth graders were allegedly abused by a substitute teacher.More >>
Two Warren City School District fifth graders were allegedly abused by a substitute teacher.More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
The Mill Creek Golf Course Bunker Restoration Capital Improvement Project is set to begin this week on the South Course.More >>
The Mill Creek Golf Course Bunker Restoration Capital Improvement Project is set to begin this week on the South Course.More >>
A case involving a teenage girl being told to take her clothes off in front of a Niles man was dismissed.More >>
A case involving a teenage girl being told to take her clothes off in front of a Niles man was dismissed.More >>
The man behind a fall ballot initiative in Ohio aimed at trimming the prices government pays for prescription drugs is challenging any pharmaceutical industry CEO to debate him on the measure.More >>
The man behind a fall ballot initiative in Ohio aimed at trimming the prices government pays for prescription drugs is challenging any pharmaceutical industry CEO to debate him on the measure.More >>