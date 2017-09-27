Two Warren fifth graders allegedly abused by substitute

Two Warren City School District fifth graders were allegedly abused by a substitute teacher.

Parents the two children spoke with 21 News on what they believed happened in the classroom.

"We found out when our son came home, that he was smacked in the face by a substitute teacher," said step-father Timothy Horton.

Horton said he was shocked Friday afternoon when his 10-year-old stepson told him what allegedly happened in his classroom at McGuffey School in Warren.

"He said he was chewing on his hoodie and she smacked it out of his face or his mouth and hit him on the side of the face," said Horton.

Horton said the principal called to inform them an issue had taken place.

But, that is all that she told the family.

It wasn't reported to police by the Warren City School District until Tuesday, four days after it happened.

Horton says he wants more done.

"We want more. We want charges pressed on this lady. If it was my son that hit her, charges would be pressed," said Horton.

21 News reached out the Warren City School District and the superintendent issued this statement:

The matter is under investigation and has since been since we became aware of the concerns. Due to the nature of the allegation, the individual is not currently working in the district at this time.

Horton says even though the substitute teacher has been removed, his son is still shaken.

The student is still nervous about going back and forth to school, but he understands he has to get his education.

21 News also spoke to another woman who said her son was also abused.

The mother said this substitute teacher pulled her son's chair out from under him.

She said her son came home with a bruised elbow and hopes this substitute will face charges.