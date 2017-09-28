YSU to face undefeated South Dakota State Saturday

This may be the biggest football game Bo Pelini has coached at home since taking over the YSU program.

This is the first time in 20 years that top-ranked teams are squaring off.

The Penguins are fifth and South Dakota State fourth heading into their match-up at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday night.

"We expect a huge crowd. When we're walking on campus, everyone is like, we'll be there, we'll be there to support. They know it's a top five game. It's the first conference game," said YSU Running Back Tevin McCaster

The Jackrabbits haven't lost this season and are looking for their fifth straight win on the Penguins turf.

"I feel like they're a team that's capable of beating FBS teams and feel like we are too. This is going to be a tough game," said YSU Linebacker Lee Wright.

"This is a huge game. It's the start of the Missouri Valley and your aspirations of being a top seed. You need to beat good teams. You can't go on the road and stumble right out of the shoot. For us, going on the road, playing Youngstown, going to be a great crowd, it's a huge game," said South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier.

All the action starts at 7:00 pm Saturday night at the Ice Castle.