Thiel College cancels games due to spread of illness on campus

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.



On Wednesday evening, Thiel’s Department of Athletics announced it is canceling all practices and games through Sunday, October 1.

This is in response to the investigation of a gastrointestinal illness found to affect select students.

To ensure the well-being of its student community, Thiel officials took precautionary steps and began working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture on the morning of Wednesday, September 27 to identify a cause of the illness and take appropriate steps to address the situation.



With test results pending, Thiel heeded the advice of the Department of Health to avoid activities that involve close physical contact, in particular, athletics competitions and intramurals.

Thiel’s Department of Athletics will be working with league members to reschedule conference tennis, women’s volleyball and soccer events scheduled for this weekend.



The football game between the Tomcats (1-3, 1-1) and the Presidents (3-0, 1-0) will be played at Cameron Stadium in Washington, Pennsylvania as originally scheduled.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.



A final decision on the status of the rescheduled game is to be made at 2 p.m. Sunday.