Warren police kept busy with overdose calls

Warren City Police faced another night dealing with calls of suspected drug overdoses.

Dispatchers told 21 News early Thursday that at last count, they had about fifteen reported overdose calls, before losing track.

Police responded to an accident at the Dunkin Donuts on East Market Street at around 2 am.

As it turned out, it wasn't an accident but an overdose according to police.

Those overdose cases in Warren are not included in figures released Wednesday which show Trumbull County had recorded 195 overdoses so far this month.

That is the highest number of overdoses reported for any month in the county.