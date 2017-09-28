Paul Ryan heads to Pennsylvania to sell tax plan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Paul Ryan heads to Pennsylvania to sell tax plan

Posted: Updated:
ASTON, Pa. (AP) -

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin is heading to Pennsylvania to tout a $5 trillion tax-cutting plan released by President Donald Trump and his fellow congressional Republicans.

Ryan was scheduled Thursday to appear at Pennsylvania Machine Works, a pipe-fitting manufacturer in Aston about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia.

He's expected to take questions from employees, although the sweeping plan omits critical, controversial details that could take months to work out in the GOP-controlled Congress and are necessary to determine whether a family would see a tax cut or a tax increase.

Trump says his plan will benefit the middle class, not millionaires and billionaires. But Democrats condemned it, saying it would result in a windfall for the wealthiest Americans and provide little to middle-class taxpayers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms