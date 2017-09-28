Fire damages Warren home

Just what caused a fire to break out in a home on Warren's Southwest Side is still under investigation.

Fire crews were called out to the home on the 1700 block of Oak Street SW shortly before 7 am Thursday where they found flames pouring out of the windows.

Investigators tell 21 News that although there was some fire damage to the outside of the home, most of the damage was confined to the inside.

The home has only been empty for a short time, according to fire officials.

No one was injured fighting the fire.