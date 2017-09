After some record-breaking heat and quite a stretch of above average temperatures, we're cooling down...for a little bit!

Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 66 degrees today. A mix of sun and clouds will here today before clouds win most of tomorrow with scattered showers likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. The weekend will be sun-filled with cool days and chilly nights.

Temperatures will quickly warm for the first week of October with days in the 70s & 80s!!!