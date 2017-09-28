Night-long search for underwear clad suspect ends in Warren Twp.

A search for a wanted man that began early Wednesday afternoon in Warren ended late Thursday morning following an all-night search.

Warren Township Police with the help of State Troopers and a tracking dog found Eddie Ware at the dead end of Pin Oak Lane at around 9 a.m., according to township Police Chief Don Bishop.

Wear was only wearing a pair of plaid underwear at the time of his arrest.

Police say that they began looking for Ware after his girlfriend bailed out of his car along West Market Street in Warren.

According to police, they found the woman hiding near the Mahoning River and took her somewhere they thought she would be safe.

When Ware found the woman again, police were called and Cheif Bishop says Ware's vehicle struck a utility pole while trying to escape.

Warren Township Police became involved in a brief chase until the car drove into the river and the driver fled on foot.

The chief says his department received calls throughout the night and next morning from people who had seen Ware, saying he had been trying to break into cars and homes.

Bishop says he spotted Ware outside a home on Pin Oak Lane at around 8 am, Ware ran away again.

After a search of the area involving the use of K9 team, Ware was arrested in the vicinity of a nearby lake.

The chief says there are several warrants out for the arrest of Ware who is wanted by parole authorities.