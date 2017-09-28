Fans snap up Taste of the Valley tickets

If you planned to sample the delicacies at this year's Taste of the Valley event and haven't gotten your tickets, you're out of luck.

Sunday's 26th annual Stambaugh Auditorium event that benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank is sold out.

Twenty-three restaurants, catering services, and beverage providers will donate their time and talent to provide an array of appetizers, entrées, desserts, and beverages to more than 550 guests.

The evening will also include a basket raffle and silent auction, and music by Stan Miller.

Since its inception in 1992, Taste of the Valley has generated more than $723,000, which has helped the food bank provide approximately 3.5 million meals to hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.