Cops: Pennsylvania mom, grandma neglected baby while on meth

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania mother and grandmother were so strung out on methamphetamine that they were unable to properly care for the younger woman's newborn son in July.

The Berks County district attorney's office on Wednesday filed aggravated assault and child endangerment charges against 26-year-old Pearl Grater - the boy's mother - and her mother, 65-year-old Gertrude Grater.

The DA says the 4-week-old boy was hospitalized in late July for "nutritional deficiencies." DA's detectives determined the women were using meth for days on end, making them incapable of properly caring for the boy, who is now thriving in foster care.

The women were arrested at the Boyertown home they shared and remained in the county jail Thursday unable to post bond while waiting for a preliminary hearing Oct. 4.

Court records don't list defense attorneys.

