Man gets prison for child porn despite nudist- exempt claim

An 11-year-old girl told Warren Police on Wednesday that she was glad she stayed home from school to get her mom help.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is reviving a lawsuit that says the state is failing in its obligation to provide an adequate education to public school students.More >>
If you planned to sample the delicacies at this year's Taste of the Valley event and haven't gotten your tickets, you're out of luck.More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
A federal grand jury will consider the case of a Jordanian man arrested for allegedly falsifying a document to buy a firearm from a Boardman outdoor supply store.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend up to three years in prison for sharing child pornography images online despite his claim that he should be exempt from prosecution as a "third-generation nudist."More >>
A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania mother and grandmother were so strung out on methamphetamine that they were unable to properly care for the younger woman's newborn son in July.More >>
An Ohio Sheriff's Office says a system that shoots GPS-tracking darts at vehicles has led to the arrest of a man who fled after pulling out a handgun during an encounter with a deputy.More >>
A coroner has determined that a 1-month-old boy who died at his home was killed by a family dog.More >>
Emergency crews were responding to several coal cars that derailed in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport, which county emergency officials say also downed some live electrical wires.More >>
A coroner says the body of a high school senior has been recovered from a Pennsylvania lake, a day after a boating accident.More >>
A judge is telling a Pennsylvania woman convicted of animal cruelty she can't possess or be in control of any animals for the next 20 years.More >>
The men who lead the Interior and Energy departments under President Donald Trump are coming to Pennsylvania this week for a pair of unrelated events.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
