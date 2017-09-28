First lady to host discussion on opioid crisis

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.More >>
Warren City Police faced another night dealing with calls of suspected drug overdoses.More >>
An Austintown man is free on $20,000 bond after being secretly indicted on a charge of corrupting another with drugs.More >>
Amazon plans to build a second large warehouse on the site of a closed shopping mall outside of Cleveland.More >>
A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor is using his first TV ads to position himself as a political outsider against three "Columbus fat cats."More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
