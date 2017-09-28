First lady to host discussion on opioid crisis

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Maria is finally racing east in the Atlantic, giving the United States and the Caribbean a rest from the constant threat of tropical weather for more than a month.

Maria is finally racing east in the Atlantic, giving the United States and the Caribbean a rest from the constant threat of tropical weather for more than a month.

Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.

Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.

The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

The American Indian leader who spearheaded opposition to the four-state Dakota Access pipeline has been ousted as Standing Rock Sioux chairman.

The American Indian leader who spearheaded opposition to the four-state Dakota Access pipeline has been ousted as Standing Rock Sioux chairman.

New York City police and fellow students say the 18-year-old accused of stabbing a classmate to death and seriously injuring another one during history class was different from other guys and had been picked on since the school year started.

New York City police and fellow students say the 18-year-old accused of stabbing a classmate to death and seriously injuring another one during history class was different from other guys and had been picked on...

Peers: Stabbing suspect was picked on, different from others

Peers: Stabbing suspect was picked on, different from others

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump has invited experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a listening session and discussion about the epidemic.

The first lady is hosting Thursday's event in the State Dining Room and has invited journalists to attend a portion of the meeting to help raise awareness. She joined President Donald Trump at a briefing on the crisis during the president's vacation last month at his New Jersey golf club.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, said the first lady met regularly during the presidential campaign with families who had been affected by drug abuse and addiction.

She said Mrs. Trump wants to work in tandem with the president's drug commission on youth and prevention initiatives.

"The opioid crisis is the deadliest epidemic in American history, and it is getting worse," Grisham said in an email. "It affects children of all ages, even before they are born. As a mother, and as first lady, she is anxious to use her platform to help."

Grisham added that the first lady is focused on the overall well-being of children.

The president said last month that he will officially declare the opioid crisis a "national emergency," but he has yet to issue a formal national declaration.

"We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis," Trump told reporters last month during a different briefing at the New Jersey club.

A drug commission created by Trump and led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has called on the president to declare a national emergency to help deal with the growing crisis.

An initial report from the President's Commission on Combating Drug Abuse and the Opioid Crisis noted that the approximately 142 deaths each day from drug overdoses mean the death toll from the epidemic is "equal to September 11th every three weeks."

Christie led a meeting of the commission Wednesday in an office building on the White House grounds. The first lady was in New York and did not attend.

Michael Passante, a member of the panel, said the commission plans to issue its final report by Nov. 1, a month later than originally scheduled.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.