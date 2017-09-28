Home decor 'superstore' coming to Eastwood Mall

Operators of the Eastwood Mall revealed on Thursday that plans are underway to open what they describe as a home décor superstore in the complex.

Mall Director of Corporate Communications Joe Bell says that sometime in the middle of next year, an At Home store will move into space now occupied by Burlington, behind the Home Depot.

Mall officials say they are still looking for a new space in the complex for Burlington.

Bell says when it opens, it will be the only At Home store within 75 miles of the mall.

At Home operates more than 125 large-format stores across the country selling furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal, tabletop and wall décor.

The majority of products are unbranded, private label or specifically designed for At Home, according to Bell.

In addition, Bell says that over the next two months, JoAnn is moving from its current location in the Great East Plaza to a larger space formerly occupied by Office Max.

Also, Mizu Japanese restaurant will be located next to Pep Boys and Pandora will open a new jewelry store on the mall’s Center Court.