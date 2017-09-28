Trump inaugural committee to give millions in hurricane aid

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.
A White House spokeswoman, Lindsay Walters, says the committee will contribute $3 million to hurricane recovery.
The New York Times first reported on the plans - saying the money would go to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the Samaritan's Purse.
The inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million about eight months ago. But as of several weeks ago, the committee had not started contributing to charity, as promised.
Trump insiders have told The Associated Press that there's confusion about how much money the committee has left.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
