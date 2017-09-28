GOP's Renacci attacks rivals for Ohio governor as 'fat cats'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor is using his first TV ads to position himself as a political outsider against three "Columbus fat cats."

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, launched the ads on statewide digital and television platforms Thursday.

Borrowing from President Donald Trump's successful 2016 campaign, the spots present the "combined 70 years" in elective office of Renacci's Republican primary opponents as a negative.

It's a key message in Renacci's campaign against three better known competitors: Attorney General Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Secretary of State Jon Husted.

The ads suggest each would continue the approach of Republican Gov. John Kasich, a Trump critic, if elected.

Renacci spent 30 years in business before being elected to Congress, where he's served since 2011.

