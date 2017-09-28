CSX working to remove 25 coal cars derailed in Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) - CSX was working to remove 25 coal cars that derailed in a Pittsburgh suburb.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says 25 cars left the tracks about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but 14 of the cars remained upright with only one or two wheels disengaged from their tracks in McKeesport. The other 11 derailed cars tipped over or were leaning out of line with the tracks.

Although some coal spilled, there was no environmental impact and nobody was hurt.

Two locomotives were pulling 126 freight cars, all filled with coal, when they derailed in McKeesport, which is about 10 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The train was headed from Grafton, West Virginia to Monaca, Pennsylvania.

CSX crews and other investigators were trying to determine what caused the derailment as they cleared the cars Thursday.

