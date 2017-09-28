NFL: Message being lost in political firestorm over anthem

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

Maria is finally racing east in the Atlantic, giving the United States and the Caribbean a rest from the constant threat of tropical weather for more than a month.

Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.

The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

The American Indian leader who spearheaded opposition to the four-state Dakota Access pipeline has been ousted as Standing Rock Sioux chairman.

New York City police and fellow students say the 18-year-old accused of stabbing a classmate to death and seriously injuring another one during history class was different from other guys and had been picked on since the school year started.

Peers: Stabbing suspect was picked on, different from others

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL says the message players and teams are trying to express is being lost in a political firestorm.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Thursday the issues have been "overtaken by political forces" following President Trump's criticism of the league, team owners and players for kneeling during the national anthem.

More than 200 players either knelt or used other means as expressions of unity. Lockhart says such actions are not a protest against the anthem or the flag.

He adds that those making the gestures are "under attack" and the original "lesson has been forgotten." He stresses that is important for "everyone to understand what they are talking about, to not see everything in terms of who is up or down politically."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

