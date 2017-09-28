Top pick Myles Garrett returns to practice with Browns

Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is back on the practice field.More >>
NFL says message players, teams are trying to express is 'overtaken by political forces'.More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
This may be the biggest football game Bo Pelini has coached at home since taking over the YSU program.More >>
Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett could practice this week, and there's an outside chance he'll make his debut Sunday against Cincinnati.More >>
Dwyane Wade says he is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers and that LeBron James is a big reason why.More >>
The Minnesota Twins missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot on their own Wednesday night as Danny Salazar gave Cleveland's brain trust more to consider with a strong start and Yan Gomes homered, lifting the...More >>
