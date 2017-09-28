Leetonia man indicted after alleged "consensual" sex with teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A Leetonia man has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury after a 14-year-old girl told Goshen Township police she had consensual sex with the man.

Kameron Hawkins, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County Justice Center in July on a charge of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

The 14-year-old girl told police that she had sex with Hawkins inside a mobile home on Goshen Road.

The girl also allegedly told police she had sex with Hawkins several times, and in each instance, she consented according to police.

Under Ohio law, if Hawkins is convicted, he could face up to 18 months in jail, fines, and may have to register as a sex offender.